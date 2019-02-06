We analyzed the records of all boots applied to vehicles in Seattle during a single calendar year: 2018. The full journey of booted citations is shown below:
For the city, the most profitable group is, of course, people who pay their entire ticket debt when booted. This group includes a substantial number of “frequent flyers”—individuals who are booted multiple times during the year.
For example, consider this Subaru Outback that was booted eight times in one year for 32 unpaid parking tickets. Presumably, this individual has the financial means to consider $3,800 in parking ticket fines an acceptable expense.
SUBARU OUTBACK
BOOTED EIGHT TIMES
32 PAY-TO-PARK DEVICE VIOLATIONS = $2,208
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
+
IMPROPER RECEIPT DISPLAY = $54
1
+
SIGN-POSTED LOCATION VIOLATION = $72
1
+
8 BOOT RELEASE FEES = $1,160
+
COLLECTION AGENCY FEES = $350
$3,844 PAID
SUBARU OUTBACK
BOOTED EIGHT TIMES
32 PAY-TO-PARK DEVICE VIOLATIONS = $2,208
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
+
1
IMPROPER RECEIPT DISPLAY = $54
+
1
SIGN-POSTED LOCATION VIOLATION = $72
+
8 BOOT RELEASE FEES = $1,160
+
COLLECTION AGENCY FEES = $350
$3,844 PAID
The least profitable group for the city is the 21% of all citations that are fully unpaid. The majority of these unpaid boots (74%) resulted in tows, with less than a third of all vehicles reclaimed by their owners. The city bears the expense of ticketing, booting, towing, and disposal, without taking in any revenue.
For example, consider this Honda Civic that was booted, towed, and auctioned—because the owner didn't pay a $476 ticket debt. The towing company auctioned the car for $250. Even though the owner lost their car, they still owe the original ticket fines of $476, as well as a new debt of $770 to Lincoln Towing for towing and storage.
HONDA CIVIC
BOOTED, TOWED, AUCTIONED
STOP SIGN APPROACH VIOLATION = $72
1
+
DOUBLE PARKING VIOLATION = $72
1
+
2 EXPIRED PLATES VIOLATIONS = $144
1
2
+
BOOT RELEASE FEE = $145
1
+
DEBT TO LINCOLN TOWING = $770
$1,246 OWED
AND CAR LOST (AUCTIONED FOR $250)
HONDA CIVIC
BOOTED, TOWED, AUCTIONED
1
STOP SIGN APPROACH VIOLATION = $72
+
1
DOUBLE PARKING VIOLATION = $72
+
2 EXPIRED PLATES VIOLATIONS = $144
1
2
+
1
BOOT RELEASE FEE = $145
+
DEBT TO LINCOLN TOWING = $770
$1,246 OWED
AND CAR LOST (AUCTIONED FOR $250)