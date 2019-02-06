PARK AT YOUR
OWN RISK
Who makes money from
parking tickets?
A CASE STUDY FROM SEATTLE
Written and designed by Karen Cheng, Lindsay Franznick, Jackson Jiang,
Wyatt Olson, Raziah Ahmed, Ian Yu, Eli Kahn, and Maya Flood

Project advised by Dr. Graham Pruss, Bill Kirlin-Hackett, and Jean Darsie
If you live in an American city, chances are good that you’ve experienced the ruthlessness of parking enforcement. Didn’t see the sign? That’s $50. Parked in the fire lane to make “a quick stop?” $75 for obstructing public safety.

Parking needs to be regulated for efficient traffic flow and turnover in commercial districts. However, cities increasingly use fines and fees to fund operations. In Seattle, parking tickets generate more than $20 million per year—a substantial contribution to the city's revenue. Council members resisted implementing a mobile parking app because the service “would make it easier for people to avoid parking tickets.”

But for tickets to be a source of revenue, citizens have to cooperate. To compel payment from those who would prefer to ignore citations, cities partner with private companies that directly profit from adding fines, fees, and interest on ticket debt.

Note: The data for this story is from a public records request to the city of Seattle, the only full calendar year available at the time of the request was from 2018. The city suspended late fees and collections from March 2020 until January 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from previous years show similar trends.
City Partner #1:
Boot Companies
There are many kinds of boots,
but all are mechanical devices that immobilize a car.
Seattle uses a digital “smart boot” from Paylock. Unlike mechanical boots, smart boots
can be unlocked with a code that is provided after payment with a credit card.
It’s tempting to throw a parking ticket into your glove box and forget all about it. But if you rack up enough unpaid tickets, the city will remind you of your overdue fines by “booting” your car. There are many kinds of boots, but all are devices that immobilize a vehicle to prevent driving. Once booted, the owner must pay their entire outstanding ticket debt (fines, fees, and interest)—and an additional “boot fee” in order to unlock their car.
2023 US BOOT RELEASE FEES
In San Francisco, the boot fee is $505. In Seattle, owners of booted cars can free their vehicle by paying $145. The city partners with Paylock, a New Jersey company that provides digital “smart boots.” Payment is conveniently automated 24/7; just call, enter a credit card, and get a code that unlocks the boot.

Currently, the Seattle boot fee goes directly to Paylock. However, other cities charge an additional “administration fee” to cover the other costs of running a boot program: officers to apply and remove boots; staff and physical space for boot returns; software, technicians, and equipment to find and track vehicles with overdue tickets. In Houston (another Paylock customer) the administration fee is equal to the boot fee: both cost $188 for a total of $376.
City Partner #2:
Tow Companies
The City of Seattle contracts with Lincoln Towing for all police-authorized impounds.
When a vehicle is booted in Seattle, the owner has 48 hours (excluding weekends) to pay their ticket debt. If they fail to pay, their vehicle is towed. Federal law allows cities and states to regulate the price of non-consensual towing, but even when capped, towing and storage fees can escalate rapidly, especially for vans and other oversize vehicles that may be used as mobile homes.
2023 TOWING AND STORAGE COSTS
CITY OF SEATTLE IMPOUNDMENT FEES
FOR A PASSENGER CAR, TRUCK,
OR VAN (CLASS A TOW)
TOTAL$414
The cost of a tow in Seattle is typically $400 or more, although this varies according to the vehicle’s weight and the distance to the tow lot. According to the US Federal Reserve, 37% of Americans lack enough money to cover a $400 emergency expense. One in four consumers would have to use credit, borrow from family, sell assets, or get a loan in order to cover the unexpected cost.
TOWING COMPANIES
CAN LEGALLY SELL YOUR CAR
TOWING COMPANIES CAN LEGALLY SELL YOUR CAR
Towed and unclaimed vehicles on display
prior to public auction.
Towed and unclaimed vehicles on display prior to public auction.
According to Washington state law, tow operators must notify the registered vehicle owner when their car is towed. If the owner fails to claim their vehicle after 15 days, it is legally considered “abandoned” and can be sold by the tow company.

Towing companies sell abandoned vehicles at public auction. The vehicle owner can still owe money to the towing company if the auction proceeds don't fully cover towing and storage fees. Any surplus money from the auction belongs to the Washington State Department of Transportation, although the original vehicle owner can make a legal request to have excess funds returned to them.

Even after their car is auctioned, the original vehicle owner is still responsible for their ticket debt. The sale of the vehicle doesn't eliminate fines or fees, nor does it stop collection attempts from the city.
City Partner #3:
Debt Collectors
While it’s better to pay any parking tickets right away, people with low income may not be able to do so. In Seattle, a minimum wage worker would need to work for three hours to pay a $50 ticket. Additionally, the city’s own research confirms that tickets are issued disproportionately to low-income and minority citizens.

When parking tickets are unpaid, the original fine can snowball into a much larger debt. For example:
MOST PARKING TICKETS
IN SEATTLE HAVE A $50 FINE.
Seattle contracts with two debt collection agencies: Harris & Harris, a Chicago-based specialist in “government debt recovery,” and Evergreen Professional Recoveries, a minority and women-owned Washington state debt collection business.
The collection agency charges debtors a
15% collection fee.
ORIGINAL
TICKET FINE
CITY LATE FEE
COLLECTION FEE
After one year of non payment, collection agencies can charge
12% annual interest.
INTEREST
COLLECTION FEE
CITY LATE FEE
ORIGINAL
TICKET FINE
$95
TOTAL OWED AFTER ONE YEAR
On Seattle’s minimum wage
of $19/hr, earning $95 would take five hours.
Two Sneaky Tickets:
The 72-Hour Rule
and Expired Registration
Cities can’t afford to boot everyone with an unpaid ticket. Booting takes time and resources. In Seattle, boots are reserved for those with four or more overdue unpaid tickets.

You might be thinking that four tickets seems lenient. But Seattle, like many cities, has a 72-hour rule that can result in multiple citations:
SNEAKY TICKET #1:
THE 72-HOUR RULE
SNEAKY TICKET #1: THE 72-HOUR RULE
Additionally, if you have two unpaid tickets in the city of Seattle, the state of Washington automatically places a hold on the owner’s vehicle registration. This means that owners who were unable to pay two previous parking tickets won’t be able to renew their vehicle tabs. However, parking with expired tabs quickly generates an additional parking ticket—and, after 45 days, towing.
SNEAKY TICKET #2: EXPIRED PLATES
SNEAKY TICKET #2: EXPIRED PLATES
5
So what really happens
to booted cars?
Who gets booted and towed?
We analyzed the records of all boots applied to vehicles in Seattle during a single calendar year: 2018. The full journey of booted citations is shown below:
Approximately 3,000 boots were placed in Seattle during 2018.
54% OF BOOTS ARE FULLY PAID
For the city, the most profitable group is, of course, people who pay their entire ticket debt when booted. This group includes a substantial number of “frequent flyers”—individuals who are booted multiple times during the year.

For example, consider this Subaru Outback that was booted eight times in one year for 32 unpaid parking tickets. Presumably, this individual has the financial means to consider $3,800 in parking ticket fines an acceptable expense.
SUBARU OUTBACK
BOOTED EIGHT TIMES
32  PAY-TO-PARK DEVICE VIOLATIONS  = $2,208
$3,844 PAID
21% OF BOOTS ARE UNPAID
The least profitable group for the city is the 21% of all citations that are fully unpaid. The majority of these unpaid boots (74%) resulted in tows, with less than a third of all vehicles reclaimed by their owners. The city bears the expense of ticketing, booting, towing, and disposal, without taking in any revenue.

For example, consider this Honda Civic that was booted, towed, and auctioned—because the owner didn't pay a $476 ticket debt. The towing company auctioned the car for $250. Even though the owner lost their car, they still owe the original ticket fines of $476, as well as a new debt of $770 to Lincoln Towing for towing and storage.
HONDA CIVIC
BOOTED, TOWED, AUCTIONED
STOP SIGN APPROACH VIOLATION  = $72
1
+
DOUBLE PARKING VIOLATION = $72
1
+
2  EXPIRED PLATES VIOLATIONS = $144
1
2
+
BOOT RELEASE FEE = $145
1
+
DEBT TO LINCOLN TOWING = $770
$1,246 OWED
AND CAR LOST (AUCTIONED FOR $250)
How many people lose
their cars after booting?
How many people lose their cars after booting?
How frequent is car loss? Of the 653 unpaid boot citations, almost half resulted in loss of the vehicle at forced auction.
Where do we go from here?
Tickets should be a tool for public safety; they should
also prevent any individuals from monopolizing public space.
Here’s the problem: the city needs to manage a mundane but nonetheless precious and limited resource: parking. The current solution—ticketing—fails when it imposes catastrophic fines on a vulnerable, low-income population.

While the city does offer low-income debtors an opportunity to work off their ticket fines via community service, minimum wage workers may not have the time or flexibility to do so. Seattle does also allow ticketed owners to ask for relief through “mitigation hearings.” However, low-income citizens often fear interaction with what they see as a punitive bureaucracy. Therefore, low-income debtors are left to deal with three predatory city partners: booting companies, towing companies, and debt collection agencies.
PARKING TICKETS ARE
A REGRESSIVE TAX
Should parking tickets be proportional to an individual’s ability to pay?
However, ticket fees aren’t high enough to deter high-income earners. For the wealthy, parking fines are negligible—a $145 boot might be “spare change.” This may encourage them to monopolize public space without penalty.

If tickets are the main tool the city has to regulate parking, a more equitable solution may be fines that are proportional to an individual’s ability to pay. Such a system is already in use in parts of Europe, where it is called “day fines” for being tied to a day’s worth of labor.

For example, given the current Seattle minimum wage of $19 per hour, after payroll taxes, a $50 ticket represents three hours of work. In contrast, when he was CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos’s salary was calculated at $390 per hour; his comparable fine would be $1,170.

In the US, lawmakers in Boston and New York City have proposed income-based parking ticket pilots. But this approach is still in its infancy and would need to be adopted by more metropolitan areas to ignite a wave of change in the country.
DATA SOURCES
Records for all booted vehicle citations
[SMC 11.30.040(7)] in 2018 provided by the
Seattle Municipal Court and
Lincoln Towing via public records request.

The listed average ticket debt is the balance
owed by vehicle owners in 2019.
Individual vehicle and citation records from
the Seattle Municipal Court Portal.
CITY BOOT FEE DATA
Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City,
New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, St. Louis, Washington DC
SEATTLE TOW AND PARKING FEE DATA
Seattle Towing Fees
 Seattle Parking Fees
CREDITS
Seattle Municipal Court public records requested by
Karen Cheng. Parking ticket data analysis
by Karen Cheng, Raziah Ahmed, and Ian Yu.

Visual design by Karen Cheng, Lindsay Franznick, and Wyatt Olson. Animation by Lindsay Franznick and Jackson Jiang. Sankey diagram by Karen Cheng and Raziah Ahmed. Car and car parking diagram illustrations by Eli Kahn and Maya Flood.

Writing by Karen Cheng with Lindsay Franznick.
Project advised by Dr. Graham Pruss, Bill Kirlin-Hackett,
and Jean Darsie.

Karen Cheng is a professor of Visual Communication
Design at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Lindsay Franzinick, Jackson Jiang, Raziah Ahmed,
Ian Yu, Eli Kahn and Maya Flood are B. Design
graduates; Wyatt Olson is a M. Design graduate.

Photography from Joe Defries, Aaron Houston,
David Petkiewicz, Nick Starichenko/Shutterstock,
and David Wilson.
