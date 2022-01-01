POWERBALL VS. EUROMILLIONS
What the lottery costs us and how Europe plays differently.
WHAT IS POWERBALL?
Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States, available in 45 states and renowned for its billionaire jackpots.

Tickets are priced between $2 and $3, and the jackpot starts at a minimum of $20 million. Drawings occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and the lottery has a history of awarding record-breaking prizes, including a $2.1 billion jackpot in 2022.
Cheng Saephan won a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot in 2024. He opted for the lump sum, receiving $422 million after taxes.
Edwin Castro won the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot in 2022. Opting for the lump sum, he received approximately $997.6 million, which, after taxes, left him with around $628 million.
WHAT IS EUROMILLIONS?
EuroMillions is Europe’s largest lottery and is similar in stature to America’s Powerball. It operates across nine European countries—the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Switzerland.

A ticket costs €2.50 (about US$2.61), and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. While the jackpot is capped at €240 million (roughly US$252 million), special "Super Draws" and "Event Draws" feature a set jackpot of €100 million.
Due to privacy laws and the policies of national lotteries in participating countries, many EuroMillions winners choose to remain anonymous. As a result, there isn’t a widely available list of big EuroMillions winners by name, and only a few names might surface in the media when winners decide to go public.
SO WHICH SYSTEM IS BETTER?
Would you rather chase a billion-dollar jackpot with astronomical odds, or win millions with better chances?

Dive into Powerball vs. EuroMillions and decide for yourself...
EuroMillions Sets Limits, While Powerball Fuels an Endless Jackpot Chase.
Record Powerball Jackpot
$2,040,000,000,000
Euromillions Jackpot Cap
$259,776,008
Euromillions Jackpot Cap
$259,776,008
Record Powerball Jackpot
$2,040,000,000,000
Unlike Powerball, which has no jackpot cap, EuroMillions imposes a maximum jackpot limit. The EuroMillions jackpot is capped at €250 million, meaning once it reaches this amount, it cannot grow further. Any excess funds that would have otherwise inflated the jackpot are instead allocated to lower-tier winners, increasing their payouts and spreading winnings more evenly. This approach prevents an overwhelming concentration of wealth in a single winner’s hands and curbs the cycle of massive rollovers that can drive compulsive gambling behavior.
POWERBALL
Your odds of winning a prize are 1/25
Your odds of winning the jackpot are
1 in 292,201,338
= Population of the United States
EUROMILLIONS
Your odds of winning a prize are 1/13
Your odds of winning the jackpot are
1 in 139,838,160
= 47% of the Population of the United States or
Population of Germany and the UK
Powerball’s uncapped jackpots contribute to its long rollover streaks, driving up prize amounts while keeping the odds of winning relatively low. In contrast, EuroMillions’ jackpot cap ensures excess funds are distributed among lower-tier prizes, increasing their payouts and improving overall chances of winning to one in 13. This redistribution makes EuroMillions a more balanced game, where more players see returns on their tickets rather than chasing an ever-growing, nearly impossible jackpot.
MORE WINNERS, MORE OFTEN
EuroMillions has seen a significantly higher number of jackpot winners—583 in total—compared to Powerball’s 236 winners. This highlights EuroMillions’ tendency to produce more frequent winners, offering more opportunities to claim the jackpot. While Powerball is renowned for its massive prizes, its astronomical odds mean that they are won far less often. EuroMillions, with its broader base of participating countries and more consistent payout frequency, tends to reward players more regularly, making it an attractive option for those looking to win more often.
Jackpot Winners Since 2004
SO WHY IS EUROMILLIONS THE SAFER BET?
WINNING A MASSIVE JACKPOT IS RISKY
While smaller prize winners most often see their winnings as a financial boost and use it to pay off debt, invest, or save, larger jackpot winners face unique challenges that increase their risk of financial ruin. Statistics show that winners of massive jackpots are prone to overspending and poor financial decisions, which often lead to bankruptcy.

The psychological shock of wealth can prompt sudden lifestyle changes, lavish spending, high-risk investments, and gambling. On top of everything, pressure from friends and family can also intensify these behaviors.
FRAUD AND SCAMS
Scams posing as financial experts
Predatory advisors
Fraud investment opportunities
Lawsuits & legal manipulationIdentity theft
PSYCHOLOGICAL STRESS
Anxiety due to the spotlight
Strained relationships
Impulse purchases
Addictive behaviors
LACK OF FINANCIAL LITERACY
Overspending on luxury items
Tax misunderstandings
High-maintenance purchases
Poor investment choices
EXPLOITATION & SOCIAL PRESSURES
Over giving to family and friends
Exploitative financial advisors and lawyers
Requests from unsolicited organizations
FRAUD AND SCAMS
Scams posing as financial experts
Predatory advisors
Fraud investment opportunities
Lawsuits & legal manipulation Identity theft
PSYCHOLOGICAL STRESS
Anxiety due to the spotlight
Strained relationships
Impulse purchases
Addictive behaviors
LACK OF FINANCIAL LITERACY
Overspending on luxury items
Tax misunderstandings
High-maintenance purchases
Poor investment choices
EXPLOITATION & SOCIAL PRESSURES
Over giving to family and friends
Exploitative advisors and lawyers
Requests from unsolicited organizations
STAYING ANONYMOUS KEEPS WINNERS SAFE
When lottery winners are required to disclose their identity, they are thrust into the public eye, making them vulnerable to scams, harassment, and exploitation from opportunistic financial advisors, distant relatives, and even strangers. In contrast, EuroMillions allow lottery winners to remain anonymous, providing them with greater security and privacy.

This discretion helps protect their financial stability, allowing them to manage their winnings without the added stress of public scrutiny or unsolicited requests.
CAN I STAY ANONYMOUS AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?
CAN I STAY ANONYMOUS AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?
CAN I STAY ANONYMOUS AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?
CAN I STAY ANONYMOUS AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?
CAN I STAY ANONYMOUS AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?
CAN I STAY ANONYMOUS AFTER WINNING THE LOTTERY?
All Euromillions winners can stay anonymous.
BIGGER ISN’T ALWAYS BETTER.
While Powerball may promise record-breaking jackpots, EuroMillions prioritizes player security and financial well-being, making it the smarter choice for those who want to win without the risks. The U.S. lottery system could learn from this approach by implementing jackpot caps and stronger privacy protections, ensuring that winning big doesn’t come with unnecessary risks.
DATA SOURCES
www.powerball.com/
www.euro-millions.com/
CREDITS
Visual Design by Emily Watson and Mina Lim.
Animations and Web Development by Jackson Jiang.

Written by Emily Watson and Mina Lim.
Project advised by Karen Cheng.

Emily Watson and Mina Lim are Visual Communication Design alumni from the University of Washington, Seattle.
DATA SOURCES
https://www.powerball.com/
https://www.euro-millions.com/
CREDITS
Visual Design by Emily Watson and Mina Lim.
Animations and Web Development by Jackson Jiang.

Written by Emily Watson and Mina Lim.
Project advised by Karen Cheng.

Emily Watson and Mina Lim are Visual Communication Design alumni from the University of Washington, Seattle.