POWERBALL VS. EUROMILLIONS

MORE WINNERS, MORE OFTEN

EuroMillions has seen a significantly higher number of jackpot winners—583 in total—compared to Powerball’s 236 winners. This highlights EuroMillions’ tendency to produce more frequent winners, offering more opportunities to claim the jackpot. While Powerball is renowned for its massive prizes, its astronomical odds mean that they are won far less often. EuroMillions, with its broader base of participating countries and more consistent payout frequency, tends to reward players more regularly, making it an attractive option for those looking to win more often.

Jackpot Winners Since 2004