POWERBALL VS. EUROMILLIONS

EuroMillions Sets Limits, While Powerball Fuels an Endless Jackpot Chase.
Record Powerball Jackpot
$2,040,000,000,000
Euromillions Jackpot Cap
$259,776,008
Euromillions Jackpot Cap
$259,776,008
Record Powerball Jackpot
$2,040,000,000,000
Unlike Powerball, which has no jackpot cap, EuroMillions imposes a maximum jackpot limit. The EuroMillions jackpot is capped at €250 million, meaning once it reaches this amount, it cannot grow further. Any excess funds that would have otherwise inflated the jackpot are instead allocated to lower-tier winners, increasing their payouts and spreading winnings more evenly. This approach prevents an overwhelming concentration of wealth in a single winner’s hands and curbs the cycle of massive rollovers that can drive compulsive gambling behavior.